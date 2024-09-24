State of Delaware Investigating State Libraries ‘Outages’

If you’ve been to any of the public library websites in Delaware in the past day or two, you’ve likely seen a large orange box telling you that Delaware Libraries are experiencing an extended system/internet outage. Word from Spotlight Delaware is there was a hack attack last Friday which has caused the shutdown of computer labs used by the public in the state’s libraries.

According to State officials – this is an ongoing investigation and no further information is being released.

According to library websites a few libraries are closed, and recovery efforts and temporary solutions are in process – you should check with your local library staff for assistance with services at a particular library.

Library patrons can still access the Delaware Library Catalog and eMedia services.