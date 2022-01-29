UPDATED: State of Emergency and Snow Emergency LIFTED for City of Salisbury

UPDATED -1/29/22 5:20pm – Mayor Jake Day announced that as of 5:00 p.m., the state of emergency and snow emergency which have been in effect for the past 24 hours have been lifted.

Citizens are reminded that City law requires all property owners adjacent to any street within City limits to remove the snow from the sidewalks. The purpose of this ordinance is to provide the ability for our residents to move freely and safely throughout the City. Snow must be removed for the entire length of the property for a width of four (4) feet. The removal must take place within six (6) hours after the snow and or ice has stopped falling. The property owner is liable for any accidents which may occur as a result of un-cleared sidewalks. Please help us keep the City of Salisbury safe during severe weather conditions.

For service calls after hours please contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165. For emergencies, please call 911.

Mayor Jake Day has declared a state of emergency and a snow emergency in the city – effective at 5:00 p.m. today, Friday, January 28, 2022 – ahead of a powerful winter storm that is expected to bring severe conditions to the lower Delmarva Peninsula over the next 24 hours.

Earlier today, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for Wicomico County from 7:00 p.m. this evening until 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Salisbury is expected to receive anywhere from 8 to 12 inches of snow, with the heaviest accumulation occurring in the early morning hours of Saturday, between 1:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. During that same period, wind gusts up to 45 miles-per-hour may create white-out conditions, bring down tree branches, and cause significant snow drifts.

Pursuant to Chapter 10.12.040 of the Municipal Code of the City of Salisbury, it is unlawful for any person to park a vehicle on any city street that is designated and appropriately signposted as a snow emergency route and for which a snow emergency has been declared and is in effect. These emergency declarations are being announced in advance of plowing operations to allow citizens to prepare. Motorists are reminded to NOT PARK along snow emergency routes, and private plow contractors are reminded to not push snow into public roads. Failure to comply may result in a $500 fine.

The City of Salisbury has 14 trucks with plow bodies ready and equipped, and over 500 tons of salt on-hand. Plowing of residential streets will occur once the 7 snow emergency routes have been cleared. Maps of Salisbury’s snow emergency routes can be found on the city’s website: https://salisbury.md/snow-routes

Citizens are urged to stay at home and avoid driving if at all possible. If you must drive during this snow event, it is important to realize that the most slippery surfaces do not appear as hazardous as they actually are. Bridges, overpasses and intersections are common areas where the pavement freezes faster than on ordinary roadways. Please slow down, and allow extra distance when braking.

For information on snow emergency routes and plowing/salting operations, visit www.salisbury.md To sign up to receive text alerts, visit www.salisbury.md/text