State of Emergency & Curfew in Place in Dover

Image courtesy Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen

A State of Emergency and curfew are in effect in Dover after protests there turned violent over the weekend. A peaceful protest took place on the Green and Legislative Mall. Dover Police said that the peaceful protests in support of George Floyd of the afternoon – gave way to incidents of property damage and looting Sunday night. Police from multiple Sussex County jurisdictions provided assistance to Dover Police Sunday night. Mayor Robin Christiansen placed the curfew in effect Sunday night in an effort to protect public safety, reduce property damage and personal injury during a civil disturbance. The curfew is city-wide and is effective from 9pm to 6am until further notice.