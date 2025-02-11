State of Emergency Effective in Wicomico County till 6pm Wednesday

In response to the severe weather conditions expected over the next 12 hours, Wicomico County Executive, Julie Giordano, has declared a State of Emergency effective immediately. The State of Emergency will remain in effect until 6:00 PM tomorrow, February 12, 2025.

The inclement weather, including heavy snow and freezing temperatures, is expected to create hazardous travel conditions and significant disruptions to daily activities throughout the county.

In line with the declaration, the following county services will be impacted:

Wicomico County Landfill and Convenience Centers: All landfill and convenience center operations will be closed tomorrow, February 12, 2025. Residents are asked to postpone any scheduled waste disposal activities until conditions improve.

All landfill and convenience center operations will be closed tomorrow, February 12, 2025. Residents are asked to postpone any scheduled waste disposal activities until conditions improve. Wicomico County Ferries: All ferry services will be suspended for the duration of the weather event.

Essential Employees: All essential county employees are required to report to work as scheduled. Those designated as essential should follow the necessary safety precautions during travel and remain in contact with their respective departments for further instructions.

Residents are urged to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary, avoid unnecessary travel, and ensure they are prepared for potential power outages. Wicomico County Emergency Services are actively monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed.