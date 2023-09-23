State of Emergency in Effect in Maryland

Maryland Governor Wes Moore declared a state of emergency last evening in preparation for the effects of Tropical Storm Ophelia. This order allows the state to take actions to coordinate and request emergency resources and support.

Full text of Governor Moore’s release:

Governor Wes Moore today signed Executive Order 01.01.2023.13 declaring a state of emergency beginning Friday, September 22, 2023, in preparation for the effects of Tropical Storm Ophelia. The executive order will allow the State to take actions to coordinate and request emergency resources and support. It will also enable the Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) and all other appropriate State authorities to engage, deploy, use, and coordinate available resources in support of local jurisdictions and the residents of Maryland, and to activate their emergency preparedness plans.

“We are asking all Marylanders to remain vigilant, to stay tuned to local news stations for the latest updates, and to follow any instructions local officials may provide during this state of emergency,” said Gov. Moore. “If you can avoid driving or being out during the storm please do so. We are expecting an extended period of strong winds, heavy rainfall, and elevated tides. Those under a tropical storm warning should be prepared and exercise caution during this multiple-day event. Our administration is committed to doing all that we can to ensure Marylanders remain safe during this incident and will be working closely with local jurisdictions to recover after the storm.”

MDEM has raised the State Activation Level as of 12 noon today to ENHANCED and also advises residents to remain alert and have multiple ways of receiving alerts. The department will further raise the activation level to PARTIAL at 7:00 a.m. tomorrow.

A state of emergency is an indicator that residents should remain alert and follow officials’ guidance and news stations in order to be informed of the situation. The state of emergency allows the governor to access critical resources in order to increase the state’s response. It also allows Maryland to receive assistance from other states as part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. This compact serves as the cornerstone of the nation’s mutual aid system and offers assistance and aid during states of emergency through member states.

Staying up-to-date: To receive alerts, tips, and resources related to this state of emergency and other threats and hazards affecting or that may affect Maryland, text MdReady to 211-631 or text MdListo for Spanish.

For more information, residents can also go to MDEM’s website at mdem.maryland.gov, follow MDEM’s X feed at @MDMEMA, or follow MDEM’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MDMEMA. You can also monitor power outages through the MdReady installable app and website: MdReady.maryland.gov.