State of Emergency Terminated: Level 2 Driving Restriction Ends at 6pm – Level 1 Driving Warning in Effect for Kent & Sussex from 6pm to 8am Sunday

Governor John Carney has terminated the State of Emergency and Level 2 driving restriction in Kent and Sussex counties, effective at 6:00 p.m. A Level 1 Driving Warning will be in effect for Kent and Sussex counties after 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 30.

The Level 1 Driving Warning for New Castle County will also be lifted on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

“Drivers should continue to exercise caution as DelDOT continues to clear roadways,” said Governor Carney. “Thank you to our DelDOT crews, the Delaware National Guard, and all state and local officials for their response efforts throughout this storm.”

Delawareans are urged to use caution as they clear snow. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected overnight, which may cause wet surfaces to freeze, and pose a risk to people and pets.

Governor Carney issued the State of Emergency on Friday, January 28, authorizing the Delaware National Guard to assist state and local authorities with winter storm recovery and response efforts, and directing motorists to stay off the roads.

The Level 2 Driving Restriction in Kent and Sussex counties and the Level 1 Driving Warning in New Castle County have been in effect since Friday at 10:00 p.m.

Motorists may monitor real-time conditions, snow plow activity, and traffic cameras by using DelDOT’s Smartphone application. The DelDOT App is available for Apple and Android smartphones and tablets, and can be downloaded free. Motorists can also listen to WTMC 1380 AM for updates on road conditions.

Click here for a PDF of the Termination of the State of the Emergency and Level 2 Driving Restriction for Kent and Sussex Counties due to a Severe Winter Storm.