UPDATE: State of the State Town Hall Meeting with Gov Carney in Lewes–Postponed

UPDATE 5/17/23: Governor Carney’s State of the State town hall originally scheduled for tomorrow–Thursday, May 18th— at the Lewes Fire Department, Station 2 has been postponed. A new date will be announced soon.

Original Post:

Governor John Carney along with State Senator Russ Huxtable and Representative Stell Parker Selby as well as members of the Cabinet will host a State of the State Town Hall Meeting at the Lewes Fire Department, Station 2 on Janice Road at Nassau. The Governor will present his priorities and his Fiscal Year 2024 recommended budget.

The town hall beginning at 6pm Thursday, May 18 – it will also be streamed on de.gov/live and the Governor’s Facebook and YouTube pages.