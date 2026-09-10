State Office of Volunteerism to Deliver 9,000 Books to Delaware Schools on 9/11

The State Office of Volunteerism and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services will bring together volunteers to deliver 9,000 books to Delaware public schools throughout the state as a part of its 9/11 Day of Service. The day will begin with brief remarks and a moment of silence before volunteers begin loading books into vehicles to donate to schools throughout the state. Building Books Across Delaware is a statewide literacy and volunteer service project led by the Delaware State Office of Volunteerism/Delaware Department of Health and Social Services to commemorate the 25th anniversary of September 11 through service. Over the past six months, volunteers and community partners have collected, transported, sorted, cleaned, boxed, and prepared 9,000 books and educational materials for Delaware students. Thirty schools will receive books: 9 in Sussex County, 10 in Kent County, and and 11 in New Castle County, Schools will receive approximately 100 books selected for the grade levels they identified.