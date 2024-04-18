State Police Arrest Bridgeville Man for Selling Stolen Car

Delaware State Police arrested a 66-year-old Bridgeville man for selling a stolen car following a vehicle theft investigation that began last week in Bridgeville. The location of the vehicle theft was on a property on Dublin Hill Road in Bridgeville. Troopers learned that the victim’s gray 2004 Ford Taurus had been parked on his friend’s property with the friend’s permission since 2021. On April 11th, the victim noticed the car was no longer on the property, and his friend, identified as Henry Williams of Bridgeville, was unable to provide information on the location of the car. However, the investigation then revealed that Williams falsely claimed to be the owner of the Taurus and sold it to a car dealer in Laurel on April 10th. Subsequently, detectives obtained a warrant for Williams’ arrest. Williams turned himself in yesterday at Troop 5, where he was charged with several crimes, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on his own recognizance.

