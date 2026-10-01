State Police Arrest Sussex Central Middle School Student Found with Knife

Delaware State Police have arrested a teenage boy from Millsboro, Delaware, for felony offenses after a knife was found in his backpack on Tuesday at Sussex Central Middle School in Georgetown. Police say that yesterday, September 29th, the School Resource Officer (SRO) at Sussex Central Middle School on Patriots Way in Georgetown, was notified by school staff that they discovered a large kitchen knife following their search of the 13-year-old student’s backpack. The SRO learned that the suspect and another student were involved in a dispute on social media and an altercation at school. During the argument at school, the suspect threatened to stab the student and later touched him in a sexual manner. No one was injured. The student was removed from the school and turned over to the custody of a parent/guardian. On September 30th, the 13-year-old turned himself in at Troop 4. He was charged with Possession of a Weapon in a Safe Zone and Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon–both of which are felonies as well as Unlawful Sexual Contact 2nd Degree–also a felony. In addition, he was charged with Terroristic Threatening. The suspect was arraigned by Family Court, and released to a parent/guardian on a $1,700 unsecured bond.