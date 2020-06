A death investigation is underway near Harbeson.

Delaware State Police say troopers were dispatched to a home in the 28,000 block of Johnson Road Sunday. The name of the victim has not been released, and State Police and the Division of Forensic Science are working to determine a cause and manner of death.

The investigation involving the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is in its early stages.

Police also said Sunday there is no public safety concern at this time related to the incident.