Delaware State Police Detectives Arrest Laurel Pair Following Probation & Parole Search

The Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Devin Collins and 31-year-old Brittany Gray, both of Laurel, Delaware, on several gun and drug charges following an administrative search conducted by Probation and Parole on Monday. On December 23rd, a search of Devin Collins’ residence on South Summer Court in Laurel, led to the discovery of guns and illicit drugs. During the search of the residence, four children were present, and Collins and Gray were detained. Probation officers located a loaded 9mm handgun and ammunition, a rifle and numerous drugs and drug-related items. The children were turned over to the custody of a family member. Collins, who is prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition, and Gray were arrested and taken to Troop 4 where they were charged with multiple crimes. Collins was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $130,200 cash bond and $50,000 cash bond for violation of probation charges filed by Probation and Parole. Gray was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $119,200 secured bond.

Additional information from DSP:

On December 23, 2024, at approximately 4:56 p.m., the Sussex County Drug Unit assisted Probation and Parole after an administrative search at probationer Devin Collins’ residence on the 32000 block of South Summer Court in Laurel, led to the discovery of guns and illicit drugs. During the search of the residence, four children were present, and Collins and Gray were detained. Probation officers located the following:

Loaded 9mm handgun and ammunition

RF-15 multicaliber rifle

19 amphetamine pills

119 ecstasy pills

4 Oxycodone pills

Approximately 495.38 grams of methamphetamine

Approximately 27.32 grams of raw heroin

Approximately 21.84 grams of heroin

Several digital scales

Assorted drug paraphernalia

The children were turned over to the custody of a family member.

Collins, who is prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition, and Gray were arrested and taken to Troop 4 where they were charged with multiple crimes.

Collins was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $130,200 cash bond and $50,000 cash bond for violation of probation charges filed by Probation and Parole.

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Two Separate Violent Felonies (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 3 counts

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 4 counts

Unlawfully Operating a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 4 counts

Gray was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $119,200 secured bond.