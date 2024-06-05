State Police Detectives Investigating Homicide and Officer-Involved Shooting in Dover

Delaware State Police are investigating an incident in which a case of trespassing escalated to a fatal shooting that left two men dead. The initial incident and subsequent officer-involved shooting occurred yesterday afternoon, when it was learned that a 51-year-old Camden, Delaware man was on the property of Harmony at Kent Senior Living Center on East Lebanon Road, however he had been banned from the facility for aggressive behavior in the past. The 51-year-old who was accompanied by his female relative was escorted out of the building by a 59-year-old staff member. Police say the Camden man then punched the staff member, retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and shot the staff member. Troopers arrived and attempted to negotiate with the man, however, he walked away from his vehicle and raised the handgun, which prompted two troopers to discharge their divisional-issued firearms at him. After first aid was administered, EMS arrived and transported both the suspect and staff member to an area hospital, where they were both pronounced dead. The suspect’s and the victim’s names are being withheld until their family and relatives are notified. No one else was injured as a result of this incident. Per Delaware State Police standard operating procedures, the involved troopers have been placed on administrative leave pending a use of force investigation conducted in conjunction with the Delaware Department of Justice.

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide and officer-involved shooting that occurred in Dover yesterday afternoon that left two men dead.

On June 4, 2024, at approximately 5:25 p.m., troopers responded to Harmony at Kent Senior Living Center located at 1435 East Lebanon Road, Dover, for a report of a trespassing that escalated to a shooting. The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, a 51-year-old man from Camden, Delaware, was on the property visiting a female relative after having been banned from the facility for aggressive behavior in the past. The suspect, accompanied by his female relative, was escorted out of the building by a 59-year-old staff member. Upon exiting the building, the suspect punched the staff member then ran to his vehicle and retrieved a handgun from within. Once armed, the suspect fired one shot into a male relative’s vehicle as they drove through the senior living facility’s parking lot and then shot the 59-year-old staff member. After shooting the victim, the suspect remained by his vehicle alongside his female relative as troopers, and officers from Probation and Parole, Wyoming Police Department, and Dover Police Department arrived at the scene. Troopers attempted to negotiate with the suspect, however, he walked away from his vehicle and raised the handgun, which prompted two troopers to discharge their divisional-issued firearms at him.

Following the shooting, troopers administered first aid to the suspect and the staff member until EMS arrived and transported them to an area hospital, where they were both pronounced dead. The suspect’s and the victim’s names are being withheld until their family and relatives are notified. No one else was injured as a result of this incident.

Per Delaware State Police standard operating procedures, the involved troopers have been placed on administrative leave pending a use of force investigation conducted in conjunction with the Delaware Department of Justice.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is still actively investigating this incident and asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective D. Grassi by calling 302-365-8441 or emailing daniel.grassi@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.