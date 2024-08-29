State Police Detectives Investigating Road Rage-Related Shooting in Lincoln

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting connected to a road rage incident that occurred yesterday morning in Lincoln. The shooting occurred on Issacs Road near Cedar Creek Road where the driver of an unknown pick-up truck reportedly shot at the driver of a vehicle heading northbound on Issacs Road. The driver of the pick-up then fled. The victim was not hurt. Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this case to contact Detective H. Lingo by calling 302-752-3864.

Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.