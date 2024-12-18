Delaware State Police Investigating Single-Vehicle Fatal Crash Near Ellendale

Delaware State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred this morning (December 18th) near Ellendale. According to police, at about 9:55 a.m., a Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard north of East Robbins Road. The Honda left the east side of the road, traveled a short distance, and struck a tree. The driver, a 37-year-old woman from Ellendale, Delaware, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. An unrestrained front seat passenger, a 38-year-old man from New Castle, Delaware, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family is notified. Dupont Boulevard was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

Additional Information from DSP:

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Sergeant A. Mitchell by calling (302) 703-3269. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime, or you have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov