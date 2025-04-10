State Police Investigating Stabbing in Bridgeville

Delaware State Police Detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Bridgeville that left one man injured. According to police, the stabbing occurred yesterday evening, April 9th at around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Coverdale Road near Camelia Lane. When troopers arrived, they learned that the 41-year-old man had been stabbed by an unknown individual. The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries. The investigation is active and ongoing. The Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues its investigation of this incident.

Additional Information from DSP:

Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective H. Lingo by calling 302-752-3864. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.