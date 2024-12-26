State Revitalization Program Awards to Bring $9.5 Million to Community Development Projects on Eastern Shore

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has announced that Eastern Shore counties have received a combined $9.5 million through four of the state’s seven State Revitalization Programs for 49 projects and activities that promote community development and economic growth. That includes projects in Caroline, Dorchester, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester Counties.

Additional information from the DHCD:

“For Maryland to win the decade, we must transcend the status quo and continue our work to improve communities across the state,” said Governor Wes Moore. “From creation of affordable housing and community space to improvements to streetscapes and infrastructure, vibrant, revitalized communities not only make Maryland a desirable home for all; they are the cornerstone for a better Maryland.”

The state’ seven State Revitalization Programs support revitalization and redevelopment projects and activities including: business expansion and retention; façade and streetscape improvements; homeownership and home rehabilitation incentives; commercial improvement programs; community facilities; mixed-use development, and demolition activities.

Projects in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester counties were awarded. Click here to view the full list of awards.

Some of these projects include:

Completion of structural and exterior improvements to preserve the Henry Hotel, a local African American heritage site (Worcester County);

Support infrastructure work in the development of the SBY Market Center, a mixed use building (Wicomico County);

Support for the development of “The Perch,” an education-based business incubator at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (Somerset County);

And redevelopment of vacant historic bank building in Hillsboro into a local market and café (Caroline County).

“DHCD is proud to support our local partners on the Eastern Shore in their efforts to build stronger communities, create loveable places, and invest in Maryland’s future,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day. “Each of these 49 projects plays a key role in our revitalization efforts and aligns with Moore-Miller Administration priorities.”

The Fiscal Year 2025 State Revitalization Program awards include 304 projects, awarded a total $129.5 million. Projects in each of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions received awards through one or more of the programs. For a full list of awards, visit FY25 State Revitalization Program Awards.

Here’s what local leaders are saying about the awards:

“The Town of Hillsboro is very excited about the funding received from DHCD. We would not be able to complete our project without their support.” – Jeannette DeLude, Hillsboro Town Administrator

“We are very pleased to receive this funding, which will enhance revitalization efforts across Cecil County and our municipalities. These investments will strengthen our communities, support local businesses, and improve the quality of life for our residents. We appreciate the state’s continued partnership and commitment to progress.” – Adam Streight, Cecil County Executive

“The OCDC is extremely appreciative of the continual support from the DHCD. Funding from this year’s round of grants will allow the OCDC to continue our successful Facade Improvement and Green Building Initiatives Programs, as well as start a new program specifically designated for commercial facades improvements in Downtown Ocean City. We are also extremely excited to receive $300,000 for the restoration of the historic Henry Hotel, which will ultimately be opened as a museum celebrating the African American experience in Ocean City.” – Zach Bankert, Ocean City Development Corporation Executive Director

For more information about DHCD and each of the State Revitalization Programs, visit our website.