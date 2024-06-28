State Senate Approves Process of Reporting and Calculating Funds Distributed to DE Fire Companies/Departments

Legislation that will simplify the reporting process and provide a new way to calculate the funds distributed to fire companies or departments in Delaware has been passed in both chambers. House Bill 371 was approved by the State House in May – and by the State Senate on Thursday. This measure pertains to how the Insurance Commissioner and State Treasurer provide for distributions from taxes collected by the Insurance Commissioner to be made to Delaware fire Companies or departments.

House Bill 371 is waiting for the governor’s signature – it will go into effect on January 1st, 2025 when signed.