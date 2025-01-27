State Senator Dave Lawson Announces Candidacy for Chair of the Delaware Republican Party

State Senator Dave Lawson has announced his candidacy for Chairman of the Delaware Republican Party. In a release Lawson says that it’s time for fresh ideas and renewed energy to strengthen the Delaware Republican Party and expand its reach.

Full release from Senator Lawson:

Senator Dave Lawson has officially announced his candidacy for Chairman of the Delaware Republican Party. With a career dedicated to public service and leadership, Lawson believes it is time to bring fresh ideas and renewed energy to the party.

Senator Lawson expressed appreciation for the work of current chair Julianne Murray, recognizing her commitment and efforts in leading the party. “Julianne has done an admirable job as chair, and I thank her for her dedication. However, I believe it is time to introduce new ideas and strategies to strengthen our party and expand our reach,” Lawson stated.

A lifelong public servant, Senator Lawson brings a wealth of experience to his candidacy. He is a Vietnam combat veteran, former Delaware State Trooper, former small business owner, and has served as the senator for the 15th District since 2010. Throughout his career, he has consistently advocated for conservative values and policies that support Delaware families and businesses.

Lawson’s vision for the Delaware Republican Party includes a focus on grassroots engagement, effective communication of conservative principles, and expanding voter outreach to build a stronger, more united party.

“I am committed to working alongside fellow Republicans to ensure our party is well-prepared for the challenges ahead. Together, we can create a brighter future for Delaware,” Lawson added.