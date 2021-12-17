State & Sussex County Unemployment Decreases in November

Delaware’s unemployment for November is nearly a point above the national average of 4.2%. Delaware’s average did drop by 2-tenths of a point to 5.1% for November – with 6500 fewer Delawareans unemployed from October to November. In Sussex County the rate is much lower – at 3.8% – down from 4.1% in October. While the unemployment rate has dropped 1.4 percentage points since March, a separate survey of Delaware business payroll data shows the number of jobs has increased by 8,500 – the biggest increase in the Leisure and Hospitality sector.

Click here for the November 2021 Labor Review