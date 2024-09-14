Statement from Lewes Fire Department after Racial Slur Heard on Department Radio

The Lewes Fire Department has investigated an incident where a member used a racial slur which went out over a department radio. The Department has now concluded its internal investigation and found that member to be in violation of the Department’s harassment and diversity policy – and that member has been disciplined in accordance with the Department’s Constitution and By-Laws. That member did receive a summary punishment which includes a 30-day suspension, removal from office and will be required to take diversity training. The Department’s policies are also being reviewed to assure they are updated and in accordance with all applicable state and federal laws.

Here is the full statement from the Lewes Fire Department: