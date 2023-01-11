State’s Attorney for Wicomico County Sworn in for Second Term

Jamie L. Dykes, who has lived in Wicomico County all her life, recited the oath of office and was sworn in by the Clerk of the Circuit Court, James “Bo” McAllister, to her second term as The State’s Attorney for the country. SA Dykes continues in office as the first woman elected State’s Attorney in Wicomico County history. SA Dykes was joined at the ceremony by a full courtroom of family, friends, elected officials, members of law enforcement, and the prosecutors and staff of the Office of the State’s Attorney.