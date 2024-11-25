Statewide Burn Ban Lifted in Delaware

The Delaware State Fire Marshal has lifted the Statewide outside fire burn ban effective today, Monday, November 25. A reminder – open burning must comply with Delaware’s Open burning regulations.

Additional information from State Fire Marshal John Rudd:

“I would like to thank all Delawareans for their patience, cooperation, and vigilance during the

recent record-breaking dry weather,” State Fire Marshal Rudd said. “I would also like to extend our

Agency’s appreciation to the first responders and dispatchers throughout the State that handled many

additional calls related to the burn ban, including several large brush and field fires.”

The following are recommended safety reminders when burning outside: