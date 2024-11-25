Statewide Burn Ban Lifted in Delaware
November 25, 2024/
The Delaware State Fire Marshal has lifted the Statewide outside fire burn ban effective today, Monday, November 25. A reminder – open burning must comply with Delaware’s Open burning regulations.
Additional information from State Fire Marshal John Rudd:
“I would like to thank all Delawareans for their patience, cooperation, and vigilance during the
recent record-breaking dry weather,” State Fire Marshal Rudd said. “I would also like to extend our
Agency’s appreciation to the first responders and dispatchers throughout the State that handled many
additional calls related to the burn ban, including several large brush and field fires.”
The following are recommended safety reminders when burning outside:
- Keep fire a minimum of 50 feet from all structures.
- Never use gasoline, kerosene, or any other flammable liquid to start the fire.
- Do not leave a fire unattended.
- Keep children and pets away from the fire.
- Have fire extinguishment materials on hand, including a water supply, shovels, and rakes.
- Be prepared to extinguish your fire if the wind picks up.
- DO NOT delay a call for help – call 9-1-1 immediately at the first sign of the fire getting out of
control.