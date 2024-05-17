Statewide Changes to DART Service Begin Sunday

Beginning on Sunday, there will be a statewide service change for DART. This will include several services in Sussex County in an effort to improve on-time performance and connections for Route 201 year round and 212 and 215. Other routes will be adjusted as well and the Orange Line – Rout 203 is being discontinued due to low ridership, but changes to Routes 204 and 208 will provide alternate service.

Additional information from DART:

SUSSEX COUNTY CHANGES: CLICK HERE FOR THE BEACH BUS MAP

The following Routes will have schedule adjustments to improve on-time performance and connections: 201 (Year-Round), 212 and 215.

Route 201 (Red Line) – The following schedule adjustments will be made on Route 201 (Red Line): Evening service frequencies on weeknights from 8-10 PM will operate every 20 minutes instead of every 15 minutes. Early morning service frequencies on weekends from 6 AM-9 AM will operate every 20 minutes instead of every 15 minutes. Evening service frequencies on weekends from 10 PM-12 AM will operate every 20 minutes instead of every 15 minutes, and from 12 AM-2:30 AM will operate every 30 minutes instead of every 20 minutes.

Route 203 (Orange Line) – Route will be discontinued due to low ridership with changes to Routes 204 and 208 providing alternative service. Limited service to Big Oaks Campground will be operated by Route 204 (Yellow Line).

Route 204 (Yellow Line) – During the Beach Bus season, Route 204 will be extended to the Rehoboth Park & Ride from the Lewes Transit Center, serving the outlets with select trips to Big Oaks Campground. Service frequencies will be reduced to operate approximately every 50 minutes from every 30 minutes, and service will be discontinued after 10 PM due to low ridership.

Route 204 (Year-Round) – Service will be reduced to operate every 60 minutes from every 30 minutes due to low ridership. Additionally, service will continue to begin and end at the Lewes Transit Center.

Route 208 (Blue Line) – The route will be extended to the Lewes Transit Center from the

Rehoboth Park & Ride, serving the outlets. Service frequencies will be improved to every

75 minutes from 115 minutes.

Route 305 (Magenta Line) – The route will end at the Lewes Transit Center instead of the Rehoboth Park & Ride. Riders traveling to Dewey Beach, or points south to Ocean City, MD can connect with the revised Route 208 at the Lewes Transit Center. The schedule will offer connections between Routes 305 and 208.