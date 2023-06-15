Statewide Community Listening Sessions to be Held Concerning the Opioid Epidemic

A series of statewide community listening sessions concerning the opioid epidemic will take place in Delaware during the remainder of June. The Delaware Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission will lead the listening sessions, the purpose of which is to gather feedback on the crisis– its challenges and resources and support. The listening sessions will seek public feedback, personal experiences, and share information on the commission’s initiatives. Individuals can also submit their feedback through this Google Docs survey.

Additional Information:

New Castle County

Tuesday, June 20

6-7 p.m.

Delaware Technical Community College-Stanton Campus, 400 Stanton-Christiana Road, Newark, DE 19713 (C Wing, C234A/B, 2nd Floor)

Delaware.gov Public Calendar Link

Sussex County

Thursday, June 22

6-7 p.m.

Delaware Technical Community College-Owens Campus, 21179 College Drive, Georgetown, DE 19974 (Carter Partnership Center, Room 555)

Delaware.gov Public Calendar Link

Kent County

Monday, June 26

6-7 p.m.

Delaware Technical Community College-Terry Campus, 100 Campus Drive, Dover, DE 19901 (Del One Conference Center ETB 727)

Delaware.gov Public Calendar Link

The Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission (POSDC), a subcommittee of the Delaware Behavioral Health Consortium, is co-chaired by Lt. Governor Hall-Long and Attorney General Jennings. The POSDC awards opioid abatement and remediation grants for efforts to treat, prevent, and reduce opioid use disorder and the misuse of opioids.