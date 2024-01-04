Statewide – DelDOT New Director of Resiliency & Sustainability Division Announced

The Delaware Department of Transportation has selected the next director of the department’s Resiliency & Sustainability Division, which according to DelDOT, focuses on centralizing to improve the resiliency of the state’s transportation network and focus on sustainability in the face of climate change. Stephanie Johnson, who will serve as the next director of that Division was previously assistant director of the division and replaces Jim Pappas, who retired from the department in December. Stephanie’s career with DelDOT spans over 25 years and has included positions within accounting, audit, finance and planning. In her role as assistant director, she has been heavily focused on resiliency and sustainability initiatives including the collection and evaluation of data related to frequently flooded roadways. Stephanie has also been involved in collaboration with sister agencies, local and federal governments, and non-government organizations to address coastal flooding, the reduction of greenhouse emissions, exploration of innovative solutions related to resilience and sustainability, and the pursuit and inclusion of equity in DelDOT’s investments.