Statewide Student Mentoring Program Launched – with New Registration System for Volunteers

Governor John Carney along with State Education and other officials Monday have launched a statewide student mentoring program – which will streamline the registration and training process for mentors in Delaware public schools. Volunteers interested in mentoring can submit an application that will be processed by the Department of Education and then sent to districts and charter schools. The application will spur a consistent background check and training process for all volunteers. Businesses interested in promoting mentoring among their employees can also submit a form and be connected through the DOE to a school. Applications should be submitted to de.gov/mentoring.

Additional information from the Governor’s release:

“This is about continuing to support our children who need it most,” said Governor John Carney. “Mentors make a huge impact in a student’s life, and they will help us utilize extra time so our students can excel academically and socially. Thank you to all of our partners, including legislators, schools, and nonprofits, for helping make sure every child has what they need to be successful.”

“Having personally mentored in my own children’s elementary school, I am excited about this new, streamlined system that will make it easier than ever for Delawareans to step into mentorship roles in our schools,” said Representative Kim Williams. “Our School Mentoring and Literacy Task Force recognized that the registration, training, and background check processes posed barriers to recruitment. With this new system in place, I look forward to seeing how it will empower more mentors to get involved and create meaningful, lasting change in the lives of our students.”

“Today is possible because of the ongoing collaboration of partners who believe deeply in the importance of providing our children with mentors. From taskforce to launch, they have been consistent supporters, and we’re excited to see how this work will benefit children across Delaware,” said Secretary Mark Holodick, Delaware Department of Education.

Monday’s launch also was a time to encourage state employees to take advantage of a state policy, revised in December 2023, to encourage state employees to participate in mentoring. Eligible full-time employees may take 15 hours (for a 37.5-hour work schedule) or 16 hours (for a 40-hour work schedule) of Paid Volunteer Leave per calendar year to volunteer as an approved mentor at a State of Delaware public school or to volunteer at an State Employee Charitable Campaign participating organization.

“This initiative demonstrates our commitment to providing opportunities for our state employees to connect with the community and give back. We encourage state employees to mentor kids of all age groups as part of their state roles,” said Secretary Claire DeMatteis, Department of Human Resources. “While a few states allow limited paid leave for state employees to volunteer in schools, Delaware is taking the lead on specifically providing up to 15 hours of paid volunteer leave for employees to mentor students in their schools.”