Statue of Mary Stolen from Holy Savior Rosary Garden in Ocean City

Image courtesy St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church Facebook page

Ocean City Police need your help to find a statue of Mary that stands in the Holy Savior Rosary Garden at 17th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. Police believe the theft occurred during the night on June 12th. The statue is about 3 feet tall and very heavy – too heavy for one person.

If you know of the statue’s whereabouts – or saw any suspicious activity in the area of Kingfish Avenue and 17th Street – contact Ocean City Police at 410-723-6610. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 410-520-5136 or submitting them via https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips. Please reference CC# 2023-00-2068