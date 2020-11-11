Stephen Decatur HS Switches To Virtual Instruction Due to COVID Concerns

Stephen Decatur High School in Worcester County is transition to remote learning due to ‘a few’ positive tests for COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution.



The high school says the decision was not made lightly, but the health and safety of students and staff remain the highest priority.



Stephen Decatur High School is expected to resume in-person instruction Monday November 30th, after Thanksgiving weekend.

The high school provided more details in a Facebook post:

“In light of a few positive tests for COVID-19 within our building and out of an abundance of caution, Stephen Decatur High School will transition to distance learning, beginning tomorrow, November 11, 2020, with students anticipated to return on Monday, November 30, 2020. This decision was not made lightly, but the health and safety of our students and staff remain the highest priority. Regarding this period of distance learning, all students will have access to both asynchronous and synchronous learning. Specifically, for tomorrow’s transition, all students should log-in to Schoology during their regularly scheduled class times. Should you have any connectivity needs in order to participate in distance learning, please contact the main office at 410-632-2880.Thank you for your partnership, understanding, and continued support during this time. Please continue to follow safety protocols and CDC guidelines and best wishes for your good health!”