Stephen Decatur Middle School Teacher Featured on Good Morning America

Worcester County Public Schools is sharing with the community that Stephen Decatur Middle School Teacher Gabrielle “Gabby” Remington, who is also the school’s 2024 Teacher of the Year, was featured on Good Morning America today alongside her 90-year-old grandfather, Paul Hocheder, for a video Gabby posted that went viral. Gabby’s video featured her grandfather’s first day going back to school as a college freshman at Carroll Community College nearly 64 years after he first graduated from the University of Maryland.

Here is the link to the video: Video The story behind the viral video of the 90-year-old grandpa going back to college – ABC News