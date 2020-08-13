StillFarming Reminders Pop Up Around Delmarva

During your travels around Delmarva, you may spot a sign, #StillFarming.

The Delaware Farm Bureau is joining its neighbors in Maryland, The Sussex and Kent Farm Bureaus, Delmarva Poultry Industry as well as Maryland Grain Producers in demonstrating that during the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers are still farming. It’s an effort to show their tenacity and their commitment to helping feed Americans, and to develop a local connection among consumers and demonstrate where the products they enjoy come from.

“On behalf of all farmers on the Delmarva Peninsula, the Delaware Farm Bureau reminds our visitors that farmers are still farming to provide local chicken, eggs, meats, seafood, fruits and vegetables for their enjoyment,” Delaware Farm Bureau Board President Richard Wilkins said.