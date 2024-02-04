Stockton Camper Fire Leaves 1 Person Dead

Image courtesy Worcester County Fire Marshal

Firefighters from Stockton and Girdletree were called for an outside fire on Greenbackville Road around 6 Sunday morning. Crews found two camper trailers on fire at the back of the property. During overhaul operations officials learned an adult had been living in one of the trailers and died in the fire. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending identification and the fire remains under investigation.

Fire investigations ask anyone with information on this blaze to contact the Worcester County Fire Marshal at 410-632-5666 x2 or rkorb@co.worcester.md.us.