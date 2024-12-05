Stolen Vehicle Alert and High Speed Chase in Ocean City, MD Leads to Arrest of Salisbury Man

A 38-year-old Salisbury man has been arrested following a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle. The Ocean City, Maryland Police Department received a License Plate Reader (LPR) alert indicating that a vehicle reported stolen by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office was entering the town on the Route 50 Bridge. The alert provided officers with detailed information about the vehicle, and officers quickly located it. According to police, Jamie Ruark evaded officers by driving recklessly through downtown Ocean City, striking a parked car and fence before fleeing on foot into a condo building. Using a drone with infrared technology, officers located Ruark hiding in a stairwell, where he discarded drug paraphernalia. Ruark surrendered without further incident, and no injuries were reported. He faces multiple charges from the arrest on December 4th, including vehicle theft, trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic offenses, and is being held without bail. Ruark has been transferred to the Worcester County Jail for a bail review.

Additional Information from the Ocean City Police Department:

As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver—later identified as Ruark—accelerated rapidly, crossing into oncoming traffic on Baltimore Avenue. The vehicle continued to drive recklessly, traveling the wrong way on multiple streets at high speeds. After further evading officers, the vehicle entered a condo parking lot, where it struck an unoccupied parked car and collided with a fence, causing significant damage.

Ruark then exited the vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby condo building, where he attempted to evade capture by hiding in an exterior stairwell. Officers set up a perimeter and deployed a Forward-Looking Infrared (FLIR) equipped drone to aid in the search. The drone quickly located Ruark, observing him discard an item off the 4th-floor stairwell. Officers recovered the item, which was later identified as drug paraphernalia.

Ruark eventually surrendered to officers without further incident. No injuries were reported to Ruark, officers, or the public due to this pursuit.

Interim Chief Michael Colbert commended the department’s use of technology, stating, “This successful apprehension highlights the power of modern tools like License Plate Reader systems and drones, alongside the diligence and professionalism of our officers. Their swift action kept the situation under control and resulted in a safe resolution.”

Ruark faces multiple charges, including unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia, trespassing, theft between $1,500 and $25,000, and numerous traffic offenses. Ruark was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and is currently being held without bail. Ruark has been transferred to the Worcester County Jail for a bail review.