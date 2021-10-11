Stolen Vehicle Found Torched

A stolen vehicle was found on fire on the Eastern Shore over the weekend.

According to the owner of the 2021 Mazda 6, a resident of Cambridge in Dorchester County reported that the vehicle was stolen from the driveway Sunday night. It was found on fire nearby. The vehicle fire was apparently set.

Damage caused to the vehicle is estimated at $20,000.

Anyone with information about the suspected arson is asked to contact the Salisbury office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.