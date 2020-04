A chicken house/storage building in Laurel was damaged by fire Sunday evening on Discount Land Road. Laurel firefighters were called around 7:30 and found smoke and flames coming from the building. Fire crews from multiple fire companies assisted – one firefighter was treated at the scene for exhaustion. State Fire Marshal investigators say the fire was accidental – caused by a malfunction of a piece of motorized equipment that was parked inside after use. Damage is estimated at $75,000