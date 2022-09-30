Storm Delays/Cancellations for Fri, Sept 30 – Sun, Oct 2
FRIDAY – SUNDAY, SEPT 30 – OCT 2 last updated – 9/30/22 1:30pm
- Accomack County Public Schools – will be closed for all students, staff, and 12-month employees on Friday, September 30
- Ocean City – Oceans Calling Festival has been canceled – For tickets purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets, a full refund will be issued to the original method of payment within 30 days.
- Bethany Beach – Tonight’s Movie on the Beach has been canceled – no rain date
=============================================================
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1
- Georgetown – Wings & Wheels/Delaware Coastal Airport – Saturday event only has been canceled.
- Lewes – Boast the Coast events at 1812 Park canceled. Fall Sidewalk Sales throughout the weekend – rescheduled for Oct 22 & 23
- Lewes – Cape Water Tours Maritime History Boat Tours rescheduled for Oct 22
- Lewes – Historical Society Craft Fair – rescheduled Oct 22 & 23
- Millsboro – Millsboro Lions Fritter Shack will be closed
- Bethany Beach – Tonight’s concert at the Bandstand has been canceled – no rain date
==============================================================
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2
- Lewes – University of Delaware’s Coast Day is canceled on Sunday
- Bethany Beach – Tonight’s concert at the Bandstand has been canceled – no rain date
