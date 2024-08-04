Storms Leave a Path of Downed Power Lines and Trees on Delmarva

Much of Delmarva was under storm watches and warnings until about 9 Saturday night. During last night’s storm, Milford Police reported a city-wide power outage – power there has been restored.

There has been quite a bit of damage reported – mainly trees and wires down in Bridgeville, Houston, the Denton and Preston areas of Caroline County and Wicomico County – especially Fruitland and Salisbury.

Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano is with County Emergency Services this morning and investigating storm damage in the Tony Tank area, which is believed to be from straight-line winds. The main convenience center is open for those clearing storm debris and the county will open a second convenience center at 27778 Walnut Tree Road in Salisbury.