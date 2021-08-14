Storms Sweep Across Delmarva; More Severe Weather Possible Sat.

Summer storms again spread across Delmarva Friday night.

Trees and wires came down in the Bridgeville area. At one point, Delaware Electric Cooperative reported that nearly 2,000 members were without power – mostly in its beach territory. Power has since been restored.

A lightning strike was also reported at a home in Queen Anne’s County.

According to AccuWeather, Saturday brings the potential for more heavy thunderstorms late in the afternoon or during the evening.