Stormy Night Across Delmarva

Screenshot from video posted on iDewey by Joan Cote – on the bayside in Dewey Beach

First wave of storms sitting on the beaches as the second wave moves across Sussex and Wicomico Counties/ Image courtesy Accuweather

It was a stormy night on Delmarva. The National Weather Service was updating continually with thunderstorm watches and warnings and tornado watches as well. Nearly everyone saw rain and thunderstorms – several waves of storms through the evening.

In Delaware – most reports of damage sent to the National Weather Service came from New Castle County with reports for trees down, power outages and a structure collapse in Hockessin.

In Bozman in Talbot County there were reports of trees and wires down thanks to winds from the thunderstorms. And reports of trees and wires down in Queen Anne’s.

Delaware Electric Cooperative, Delmarva Power and Choptank Electric Cooperative all reported scattered power outages which had crews working into the early morning hours to restore power.

There were also reports of flooding and high water in the Cambridge area.