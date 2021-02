A stove that was left on for heat caused a house fire in Easton Tuesday.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, nearby combustibles in the kitchen caught fire at a home on Black Dog Alley Tuesday evening. Smoke alarms activated, and no one was hurt. It took firefighters about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Damage was estimated at $65,000 to the home and $30,000 to its contents.