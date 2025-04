MERR has provided an update regarding a dead 44-foot humpback whale that was stranded on a sandbar in Indian River Bay on March 31st. Due to its size, shallow waters, and poor weather, initial towing attempts failed. A second attempt was scheduled for April 9th, but heavy rain and strong winds on April 7th through 8th floated the whale off the sandbar and out to sea. While it was in the bay, MERR collected important samples and data. They thank partners who assisted and ask the public to report any sightings of the carcass to their stranding hotline at 302-228-5029.