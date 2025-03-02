Strong Winds Saturday Fuel Several Large Woods Fires in Sussex County

Strong winds Saturday kept Delmarva firefighters busy with several large brush and woods fires throughout Sussex County. Two of the larger fires were in western Sussex – one near Seaford – and one west of Laurel.

Seaford firefighters were called around 12:30 for a brush fire in the area of Old Furnace Road and Ponderosa Drive. Firefighters used drones to help monitor the blaze. Multiple crews from Sussex County as well as several Maryland counties assisted and were on the scene for nearly 5 hours.

Seaford fire officials say about 24 acres was affected by the fire and the incident was turned over to Delaware State Forestry for large bulldozer operations.

A dozer crew from Melvin Joseph Construction also assisted at the fire scene.

UPDATED – 03/02/25 – Seaford fire officials report Sunday that there is a smoke advisory from hot spots that are still occurring throughout the area of Saturday’s fire – in the area of Cannon and Old Furnace Roads. The Fire Department and State Forestry will observe and extinguish hot spot as they become a issue.



Laurel firefighters were called for another large brush and woods fire north of Delmar on Susan Beach Road around 1:30 Saturday afternoon. Additional crews from Sussex County, Wicomico and Caroline Counties were called to assist as homes in the area were being threatened by the blaze. Crews were on the scene for over 3 hours but were called back to the same area just before 6pm.