Structure Fire in Delmar–Accidental due to Smoldering Paper in Trash Can

A Christmas Eve fire on Executive Club Drive in Delmar, Wicomico County was accidental due to discarded smoldering paper, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal. The fire started in the trash can in the attached garage of the two story, wood framed, townhome. Occupants were alerted to the fire from the smoke alarms. Estimated damage to the structure and loss of contents is in the hundreds of dollars. No injuries occurred as a result of the fire.