Fire crews were battling a blaze earlier today at a home in the Ocean View, Millville area. The fire occurred on Piney Point Road in the area of Eagle Pond. Smoke was showing from the attic space. Fire departments that responded include Millville, Bethany, Roxana, Frankford, and Dagsboro. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. The Talk of Delmarva will have more information as it becomes available.