Structure Fire in Salisbury Caused by Electrical Malfunction

A barn fire occurred this afternoon on Coulbourn Mill Road in Salisbury. The fire started on the inside at the Junction/Panel Box and was ruled accidental, as the blaze was caused by an electrical malfunction. According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, a family member in the building discovered the fire, but there were no injuries to occupants or firefighters. Damage to the 40 X 60 Barn/Workshop was estimated at $50,000 to the structure and $20,000 to the contents.