Student Health Needs Addressed With New Vending Machine at Salisbury University

Salisbury University students now have ongoing access to needed medications thanks to a new 24-hour “Wellness to Go” vending machine. Director of SU Student Health Services Lindsey Parker says they hope the wellness vending machine allows students to get helpful items for their symptoms even when the office is closed. SU Student Health Services will oversee the machine and its vending stock. Parker Adds that Student Health Services recognizes that students may need different over-the-counter medications and products at any given point during the day or night. Because of the rising costs of these medications at local pharmacies and stores, Student Health Services wants to ensure students get these items for the lowest possible cost. While students are still encouraged to make appointments with Student Health Services for persistent symptoms or issues that may not be treatable with over-the-counter items, Parker hopes the machine will help bridge any gaps outside of normal operating hours. Salisbury University SGA President Wyatt Parks refers to the new vending machine as a “reminder of the ongoing relationship between the University and the students.”

Additional Information from Salisbury University:

-Midnight pizza almost always seems like a good idea in college … until heartburn sets in and no one has antacid.

Salisbury University students now have an option to remedy these types of after-hours issues thanks to a new 24-hour “Wellness to Go” vending machine in the Guerrieri Student Union.

The initiative fulfills new state requirements for Maryland higher education institutions to improve reproductive health service plan offerings. Among products sold via the machine are condoms, pregnancy tests and emergency contraception. The latter includes a coupon for a free appointment with Student Health Services.

The idea received support from the SU Student Government Association, which had requested a wellness vending machine on campus for students’ convenience.

“This vending machine is more than just a great new addition to the web of student access that the university provides,” said Wyatt Parks, SU SGA President. “It is another reminder of the ongoing relationship between the University and the students.”

The cost of most wellness and personal hygiene items stocked in the machine is below retail pharmacy prices.

“Student Health Services recognizes that students may need different over-the-counter medications and products at any given point during the day or night,” said Parker. “We also recognize the rising costs of these medications at local pharmacies and stores, and want to ensure students get these items for the lowest possible cost.”

The machine accepts payment via credit card or SU Gull Card. It is accessible to students 24 hours a day, seven days a week with Gull Card access to the building. All purchases are confidential.

While students are still encouraged to make appointments with Student Health Services for persistent symptoms or issues that may not be treatable with over-the-counter items, Parker hopes the machine will help bridge any gaps outside of normal operating hours.

“We want all Sea Gulls to be healthy so they can stay successful in their academics,” she said. “We hope this makes things a little bit easier, a little bit cheaper and a lot more convenient.”

For more information about Student Health Services, visit https://www.salisbury.edu/administration/student-affairs/student-health-services.