Student Testing for Cape Wednesday & Thursday, Face Coverings for Kids, ZOOM Help for Small Business Relief Grant Applicants

Governor John Carney says Delaware’s numbers are getting better, but they still need to be pushed down more. The percent positive 7-day average is currently at 4.4% but needs to drop below 3%. He adds that the more people who are tested and have negative results will help to push those numbers down.

Public Health Director, Dr. Karyl Rattay says that the American Academy of Pediatrics has come out saying that all kids 2 years of age and older can safely wear a cloth face covering. The guidance that was released earlier this week is only requiring children kindergarten age and older to wear a face covering, but not children between the ages of 2 and 4. Young children are still less likely to become sick with the coronavirus, however it’s better to be safe and wear a mask and social distance. Wearing a mask safely is also a must – you must be sure that the mask covers not only your mouth – but your nose as well. Governor Carney says he often sees people wearing their face covering incorrectly – and then modeled the correct way to sport a face covering.

As for school children – as schools are getting ready to open – students will be tested a week to 10 days before school begins. As for faculty and staff – they will also be tested before the start of school. About 11,000 home testing kits will be provided for them – however testing can also be done at other area testing locations. Testing will be held Wednesday at Beacon Middle School in Lewes and Thursday at Mariner Middle School in Milton from 9am to 5pm each day for Cape Henlopen School District students as well as community and family members.

DELAWARE RELIEF GRANTS PROGRAM – Small businesses and non-profit groups interested in the Delaware Relief Grants Program will have access to guidance beginning this week. The Division of Small Business is holding ZOOM calls Wednesday afternoon – one for each county. Kent county is from 2 to 3pm and Sussex County is from 3:30 to 4:30pm. The size of the relief grant will be based on the 2019 revenue of the small business or non-profit group. The grants – ranging from $30,000 to $100,000 – can be used for expenses related to coronavirus – including purchasing safety equipment, refinancing of debt incurred due to the virus and more. You’ll find more information at delbiz.com/relief.