Students Have till Wednesday to Name That Plow for DelDOT!

The Delaware Department of Transportation’s inaugural Name That Plow contest submission period is winding down and submissions will be accepted for an additional 48 hours.

Entries will be accepted via email until 8:00pm on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at dotpublic@delaware.gov, and should include the suggested name limited to one to two words, student and teacher’s name, and school name.

One winner from each county will be selected and will have a snowplow visit their school for a photo and demonstration of how the plows operate.

DelDOT has more than 300 pieces of snow removal statewide and is responsible for treating and plowing almost 14,000 lane miles of roadway. For more information about DelDOT’s winter storm operations visit the DelDOT Snow FAQ webpage.