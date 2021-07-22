SU Officer Recognized For Saving Child

An off-duty Salisbury University Police officer saves a child’s life at a Worcester County camping resort.

PFC Shane Baker saw a father attending to a child at the swimming pool. The child appeared to be choking and was turning blue.

Baker stepped in to assist and ultimately delivered blows to the girl’s back to clear the obstruction.

“If not for the actions taken by Baker at that time and moment, the outcome for this family could have been the unthinkable,” said SU Police Chief Edwin Lashley. “Pfc. Baker’s swift actions will certainly be appreciated by this family for a lifetime.”

Baker has been recognized by the SU Police Chief and administration with the Department’s Life-Saving Award.