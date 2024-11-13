Successful Thanksgiving Food Drive to Help Fellow Delawareans in Need

DART’s 27th annual “Stuff The Bus” Thanksgiving Food Drive collected over 15,000 pounds of food. The week-long food drive took place from November 4th to November 9th at several stores throughout Delaware. John Sisson, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Delaware Transit Corporation stated that the 27th year of Stuff the Bus was another huge success adding that the generous donations will help out their fellow Delawareans in need of food assistance. Donations were received from the general public, as well as businesses, schools, organizations and state agencies throughout Delaware, including the employees from DART, DelDOT, DMV and the Toll Plazas.